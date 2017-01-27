Lucile Ethel LaMotte
Lucile Ethel LaMotte, 87, of Wenatchee and formerly of Manson, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
