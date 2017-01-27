Art of Community | Mayo guides students in faith exploration at WVC
Creative community building happens in a multitude of ways in North Central Washington. I recently became acquainted with Jessica Mayo, who helps leads Connect, a Chi Alpha Campus Ministry on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. Mayo and her colleagues are providing an opportunity for students to engage with the larger questions of life while they are at the community college.
Mayo, a Yakima native and graduate of Western Washington University with a degree in psychology, told me the Campus Ministry…