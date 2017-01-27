Mixed flock: When Democrats and Republicans share the pews

PITTSBURGH — The Sunday after the presidential election, Pastor Rock Dillaman kept his ears tuned to the conversations among members at the church he leads.

He knew both from his own observations and general trends that in a racially diverse congregation, there would be plenty of both Donald Trump supporters and Hillary Clinton backers, and he could only wonder at the fallout after the bitterest campaign in recent memory.

“What I found that first Sunday was people loving one another,…