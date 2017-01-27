Mom Blog | Growing a business: Dryden Trading Co. creates wooden boxes full of green thumb goodness
Every morning for the last few weeks, I pull on a sweater, start the coffee maker, then my children and I check in with the flower box that sits on our kitchen table. And every morning, the bright green shoots are just a little taller than they were the day before.
My children go crazy over this — like absolutely lose their minds with surprise and delight. We talk about how in the world plants grow and how wonderful and…