Nathan Paul Stocker
East Wenatchee, WA
Nathan Paul Stocker went to be with the Lord January 23, 2017. He was born May
28, 1981, in Brewster, WA, to parents, Paul Stocker and Cindy Lewis. Nathan
loved to spend time outdoors hiking, fishing, golfing, driving his ‘70’
Chevelle around and being with his family and friends. He met his beautiful
wife, Janet, while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. It was love at first sight!
They were married in Hawaii on October 8, 2005. He worked as a foreman at
Western Ranch Buildings for many years.
Nathan is survived by his beautiful wife, Janet; daughters: Alyssa (Aaron)
Weller of Yakima, WA, and Erika of East Wenatchee,WA; parents: Paul (Lisa)
Stocker of Kalispell, MT, Cindy (Kevin) Lewis of Milton-Freewater, OR;
brothers: Jeremiah Stocker, Joe (Sarah) Bramme, Austin (Chelsey) Stocker all
of Kalispell, MT; grandbabies: Leilani, Lillian and Elijah Weller, all of
Yakima, WA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who all will miss him
dearly.
A Service for Nathan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017,
at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee, WA. Telford’s Chapel of
the Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
