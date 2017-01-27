Nathan Paul Stocker

East Wenatchee, WA

Nathan Paul Stocker went to be with the Lord January 23, 2017. He was born May

28, 1981, in Brewster, WA, to parents, Paul Stocker and Cindy Lewis. Nathan

loved to spend time outdoors hiking, fishing, golfing, driving his ‘70’

Chevelle around and being with his family and friends. He met his beautiful

wife, Janet, while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico. It was love at first sight!

They were married in Hawaii on October 8, 2005. He worked as a foreman at

Western Ranch Buildings for many years.

Nathan is survived by his beautiful wife, Janet; daughters: Alyssa (Aaron)

Weller of Yakima, WA, and Erika of East Wenatchee,WA; parents: Paul (Lisa)

Stocker of Kalispell, MT, Cindy (Kevin) Lewis of Milton-Freewater, OR;

brothers: Jeremiah Stocker, Joe (Sarah) Bramme, Austin (Chelsey) Stocker all

of Kalispell, MT; grandbabies: Leilani, Lillian and Elijah Weller, all of

Yakima, WA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who all will miss him

dearly.

A Service for Nathan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2017,

at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee, WA. Telford’s Chapel of

the Valley is in charge of the arrangements.