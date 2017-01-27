Old report cards still make the grade

Can someone please tell me why mothers hang onto their children’s old report cards?

I have a three-ring notebook full of report cards and standardized test scores squeezed in among my cookbooks. Every time I shuffle the cookbooks, I consider pitching the notebook. But I never do.

What am I waiting for? Do I really think our youngest daughter, now married and a mother of two is going to take another run at an A in high school chemistry? Do…