Today

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi36° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Old report cards still make the grade

by Tribune News Service
Can someone please tell me why mothers hang onto their children’s old report cards?

I have a three-ring notebook full of report cards and standardized test scores squeezed in among my cookbooks. Every time I shuffle the cookbooks, I consider pitching the notebook. But I never do.

What am I waiting for? Do I really think our youngest daughter, now married and a mother of two is going to take another run at an A in high school chemistry? Do…

