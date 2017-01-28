The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi32° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Prep focus: Wenatchee’s comeback bid falls just short

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A game that each team led by double digits came down to the last shot Friday night at Wenatchee High School. After watching its 11-point first-half advantage evaporate in a hurry in the third quarter, the Wenatchee girls basketball team staged a furious comeback effort in the final frame and found itself in position to shoot for the win against visiting Davis.

But the Panthers couldn’t quite complete their stirring rally. A deep last-second Wenatchee 3-pointer bounced off…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 