Prep focus: Wenatchee’s comeback bid falls just short

WENATCHEE — A game that each team led by double digits came down to the last shot Friday night at Wenatchee High School. After watching its 11-point first-half advantage evaporate in a hurry in the third quarter, the Wenatchee girls basketball team staged a furious comeback effort in the final frame and found itself in position to shoot for the win against visiting Davis.

But the Panthers couldn’t quite complete their stirring rally. A deep last-second Wenatchee 3-pointer bounced off…