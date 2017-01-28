Prep Friday: Ephrata boys basketball team ends road skid with comeback win over Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG — The Ephrata boys basketball team ended its three-game losing streak on the road with a 66-65 win against Ellensburg on Friday, with Tigers guard Cameron Clark sinking a 25-foot shot in the last minute to pull off the win.

Down by eight at halftime, it looked like Ephrata was going to take its fourth straight loss, but key adjustments allowed the Tigers to come back.

“In the second half, we executed our offense really well,” Ephrata coach Brandon…