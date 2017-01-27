The Wenatchee World

Quincy student designs logo for her soccer team

by Sebastian MoragaQuincy Valley Post-Register
With the help of a teacher, Quincy High School senior Giselle Hernandez may have ensured herself a legacy at her school.

The student, a team captain for the Jackrabbits’ girls soccer team, aided by teacher Elizabeth Averill, designed a crest to replace the Q on the uniforms. The new crest will be more closely identified with the soccer team and the girls’ love for the sport, Hernandez said.

It all started with Hernandez’s interest in business and marketing, which led…

