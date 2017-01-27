The Wenatchee World

Richard Lee Nelson

Website Staff
Memoriam
Richard Lee Nelson, 67, of Okanogan, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Arrangements are by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Okanogan.

