Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Tilting leftward

I usually enjoy reading The World but I have begun to notice a subtle left-leaning trend that is troubling. The latest example is the Sunday headline link to the Reuters story about the sparring between President Trump and Democrat Congressman John Lewis. The headline reading “Trump attacks civil rights leader...” could have been more precisely worded to state “Trump responds to attack by ...”, since it was Rep. Lewis who went out of his way to declare Mr.…