Today

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi36° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Website Staff
Commentary
Tilting leftward

I usually enjoy reading The World but I have begun to notice a subtle left-leaning trend that is troubling. The latest example is the Sunday headline link to the Reuters story about the sparring between President Trump and Democrat Congressman John Lewis. The headline reading “Trump attacks civil rights leader...” could have been more precisely worded to state “Trump responds to attack by ...”, since it was Rep. Lewis who went out of his way to declare Mr.…

