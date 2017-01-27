Tracy Warner | So what would Chuckles do?

It has been a long week. I am in dire need of levity. It is too soon to take the world seriously. How fortunate, Mary Tyler Moore died.

No, no. I don’t mean it that way. Her death at age 80 is not fortunate. It’s that the news reminded me how often I watched “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and laughed out loud, how I marveled at the characters and brilliant writing. I had an excuse to search the Mary…