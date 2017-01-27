Special election ballots are in the mail

WENATCHEE — Ballots were mailed out Friday for the February special election that includes some school levies and other propositions in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.

Only residents in districts that have propositions will receive ballots.

All ballots must be returned at drop-off boxes by 8 p.m. Feb. 14, or by mail, postmarked no later than Feb. 14. Check your local auditor's office for a list of ballot drop-off box locations.

