Three injured in DUI accident near Chelan

Chelan — Three Bridgeport residents were hospitalized Thursday evening following a collision about five miles north of Chelan on Highway 97.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, Benigno Morales Saucedo, 20, was driving a Ford Mustang southbound around 6 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Toyota Rav4.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound ditch.

Morales Saucedo was transported to Central Washington Hospital. He’s in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Rav4…