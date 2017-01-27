The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi32° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Three injured in DUI accident near Chelan

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

Chelan — Three Bridgeport residents were hospitalized Thursday evening following a collision about five miles north of Chelan on Highway 97.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, Benigno Morales Saucedo, 20, was driving a Ford Mustang southbound around 6 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Toyota Rav4.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound ditch.

Morales Saucedo was transported to Central Washington Hospital. He’s in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Rav4…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 