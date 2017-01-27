The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi36° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Vera Mathews

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Vera Mathews, 96, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 