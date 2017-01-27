Vera Mathews
Vera Mathews, 96, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Hi34° Cloudy
Lo28° Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog
Lo27° Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi31° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy
Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog
Hi36° Mostly Cloudy
Lo24° Mostly Cloudy
Hi31° Slight Chance Snow
Lo25° Slight Chance Snow
Vera Mathews, 96, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy