The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog and Patchy Fog

Saturday Night

Lo26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi32° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Weekly roll call report: school levy lid

by By WashingtonVotes.Org Roll Call Service
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

State lawmakers kicked off the third week of this year’s 105-day session with passage by the House of HB 1059, to delay revisions to the school levy lid. The bill had been scheduled and canceled twice for floor action last week, but passed on Monday by a 62 to 35 vote.

House Bill 1059, delaying implementation of revisions to the school levy lid. Passed the House on January 23. 2017 by a vote of 62-35, one member excused.

When the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 