Weekly roll call report: school levy lid

State lawmakers kicked off the third week of this year’s 105-day session with passage by the House of HB 1059, to delay revisions to the school levy lid. The bill had been scheduled and canceled twice for floor action last week, but passed on Monday by a 62 to 35 vote.

When the…