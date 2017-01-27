Wild doubled up by host Powell River for second-straight loss

POWELL RIVER, British Columbia — Wenatchee’s starting netminder Devin Cooley had to be benched just 13 minutes into the Wild’s 4-2 loss against the host Powell River Kings on Friday night at Hap Parker Arena. It was the Wild’s second-consecutive loss away from the friendly confines of Town Toyota Center.

Cooley let in his first goal just under three minutes after puck drop, and the second prompted the Wild coaching staff to make the switch to Anthony Yamnitsky. Yamnitsky promptly…