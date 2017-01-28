The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

This Afternoon

Hi32° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Awards event to spotlight outdoor rec companies

by Mike Irwin
GWATA, the local tech alliance, revealed last week that the theme of their 2017 Innovator Awards luncheon is “outdoor recreation.” So far, though, they’re keeping us in suspense on how this theme will take shape.

Well, not entirely. One way the luncheon will celebrate the great outdoors is with a Q&A to spotlight three regional companies that make outdoor rec products. The first of those companies has been revealed but the other two — shh! — were still secret as…

