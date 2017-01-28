Chelan-Douglas Trends | Share of population age 25 and over with a high school diploma or less
High school completion represents a fundamental educational achievement holding important implications for both students and public education systems.
For individuals, obtaining a high school diploma offers the expectation of more stable employment prospects, higher lifetime earnings and the opportunity to continue one's education at the post-secondary level. For school districts and other educational agencies, the share of their high school students that earn a diploma (or of those who do not) is now a major component of their scorecard.
