The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi32° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

People & Places

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

New jobs, new faces

Bobbie Austin recently joined Cordell, Neher and Company, PLLC. Austin is a full charge bookkeeper and QuickBooks ProAdvisor.

Angi Dooley, Licensed Massage Practitioner/Esthetician, has joined Therapy Works in East Wenatchee. Dooley specializes in deep tissue, therapeutic, relaxation and pre-natal massage; body treatments; and results-driven skin care.

Staying on top

Julie Parker, of the Wenatchee School District, was recently named a National Board Certified teacher. Parker teaches Spanish and sixth-grade language arts at Pioneer Middle School.

Email your business news…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 