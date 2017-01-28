People & Places

New jobs, new faces

Bobbie Austin recently joined Cordell, Neher and Company, PLLC. Austin is a full charge bookkeeper and QuickBooks ProAdvisor.

Angi Dooley, Licensed Massage Practitioner/Esthetician, has joined Therapy Works in East Wenatchee. Dooley specializes in deep tissue, therapeutic, relaxation and pre-natal massage; body treatments; and results-driven skin care.

Staying on top

Julie Parker, of the Wenatchee School District, was recently named a National Board Certified teacher. Parker teaches Spanish and sixth-grade language arts at Pioneer Middle School.

