Rocky Pond makes a splash in Chelan

CHELAN — Rocky Pond Winery raced into Chelan last summer like a kayak knifing across a windless lake. Or, as David and Michelle Dufenhorst might say, like a bike ride through the vineyards of France and Italy.

It was, after all, those bike rides through Europe that inspired the Seattle couple to start their own winery. It's a dream that has been in the works for some years. It all came together last summer when Rocky Pond opened a tasting room…