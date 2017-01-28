The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi32° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Rocky Pond makes a splash in Chelan

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — Rocky Pond Winery raced into Chelan last summer like a kayak knifing across a windless lake. Or, as David and Michelle Dufenhorst might say, like a bike ride through the vineyards of France and Italy.

It was, after all, those bike rides through Europe that inspired the Seattle couple to start their own winery. It's a dream that has been in the works for some years. It all came together last summer when Rocky Pond opened a tasting room…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 