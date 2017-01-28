Snowshoeing at Squilchuck: A beginner’s guide

SIDEBAR

The Land Trust will lead another hike at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Squilchuck State Park. Snowshoes and ski poles are provided. For more information, visit cdlandtrust.org/whats-new or call 888-3280.

Pricing:

Adults: $8.50, or $8 for Wenatchee residents

Kids 13 years old and under: $2.75, or $2.50 for Wenatchee residents

SQUILCHUCK — A merry band of adults and kids dressed in purple, pink and blue flip flopped through snow and fog Saturday morning at Squilchuck State Park. Most had…