Wild cruise by Capitals, get back on track

by By World sports staff
DUNCAN, British Columbia — A big night from Dakota Raabe helped the Wenatchee Wild get back on track away from home Saturday night. Following consecutive road defeats, the Wild buckled down defensively in the first two periods before exploding offensively in the third. Anthony Yamnitsky shined in goal while Raabe scored twice and added two assists to lift the Wild to a 5-0 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals at the Island Savings Centre.

Wenatchee got off to a somewhat…

