The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi32° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi34° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday Night

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi29° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Women’s leadership conference coming in March

by Mike Irwin
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

LEAVENWORTH — A Wenatchee business woman has joined with a Nevada executive coach to organize North Central Washington's first leadership conference focused on the challenges and opportunities facing female business leaders.

Brianne Vertrees, owner of Merriment Party Goods in downtown Wenatchee, and Shandel Sutherland, founder of consulting firm The Shandel Group in Reno, Nevada, will launch the LEXI Women's Leadership Summit on March 25-26 at Sleeping Lady Resort in Leavenworth.

The event will feature speakers from across the country and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 