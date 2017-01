WENATCHEE — Over 300 go-getters, many packing resumés and high hopes, worked an overflow crowd of local employers Tuesday in an effort to start the new year right — by finding a job.

And did they?

“We think at least one person found a job on the spot,” said an excited Tess Davison, coordinator of the 2017 Wenatchee Valley Employment Summit and Job Fair. “He came up to the registration table to borrow a pen and said, ‘Ladies, I just…