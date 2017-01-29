The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi28° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

A trade war makes us poorer

Website Staff
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

There was no sense of shock, horror, or glee here Wednesday when President Donald Trump did what he said he would do — order an imprenetrable wall the full length of the southern border of the United States.

Trump merely kept the promise that in part won him the presidency. That, unfortunately, does not make a border wall sensible or effective. It is and will be a costly waste. That has not changed since Trump first proposed it. It might…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 