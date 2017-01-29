An uncertain, and sometimes grim, future awaits aging farmworkers

NCW — Isabel Vega stands on an aluminum ladder and works with an economy of movement that betrays her 65 years. Each snip with her pruning shears and every swipe of her hand is exact, a precision forged from decades of repetition.

As she reaches for an apple, the ladder she stands on suddenly shifts its weight. She counters, forcing her legs against the ladder’s inertia. It complies, settling into the soft soil.

Vega, Hispanic, is part of a population…