Charlotte M. Vammen

Wenatchee, WA

Charlotte M. Vammen, 103, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, for 11 years and a

former resident of both Westport, WA, and Desert Hot Springs, CA, went to her

heavenly rest on Monday, January 23, 2017. Prior to her husband’s, Clarance

Vammen, retirement in 1969, they had resided in Aberdeen, WA. They shared a

love of the ocean, so summers were spent at Westport and winters at Desert Hot

Springs. Charlotte was born in 1913, to Antone and Antonette Phillipi. She was

the last of seven children: four brothers and two sisters. She spent her

school years in Chehalis, WA, and graduated from Chehalis High School in 1931.

In 1934, Charlotte married Gerald Brown of Centralia, WA. He died in an

accident on September 29, 1938. Their son, Gerald, was born five months after

his death. In 1940, she married Clarance Vammen of Aberdeen, WA, who adopted

Gerald at age three.

Mrs. Vammen was an avid painter and had won many awards. She had many friends

at Colonial Vista, where she resided for the past 11 years. She will be

greatly missed.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Clarance, in 1982; and her

son, Gerald Vammen, in 2001. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Wanda

Vammen; grandchildren: Gregory (Marnet) Vammen, Jonathan (Jessica) Vammen, and

Kristin Vammen; great-granchildren: June, Wilson, Marco, Maricela, and Mateo;

niece, Toni Hunley and her children, Judy Whitehead and Jeffrey Hunley; and

nephew, Brian Phillipi.

Charlotte’s family would like to thank the loving staff at both Colonial Vista

and Confluence Health Hospice.

Cremation has taken place and she and her husband, Clarance, will be buried at

sea at a later date. Please express your thoughts and memories at

jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home,

Wenatchee, WA.