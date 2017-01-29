Charlotte M. Vammen
Charlotte M. Vammen
Wenatchee, WA
Charlotte M. Vammen, 103, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, for 11 years and a
former resident of both Westport, WA, and Desert Hot Springs, CA, went to her
heavenly rest on Monday, January 23, 2017. Prior to her husband’s, Clarance
Vammen, retirement in 1969, they had resided in Aberdeen, WA. They shared a
love of the ocean, so summers were spent at Westport and winters at Desert Hot
Springs. Charlotte was born in 1913, to Antone and Antonette Phillipi. She was
the last of seven children: four brothers and two sisters. She spent her
school years in Chehalis, WA, and graduated from Chehalis High School in 1931.
In 1934, Charlotte married Gerald Brown of Centralia, WA. He died in an
accident on September 29, 1938. Their son, Gerald, was born five months after
his death. In 1940, she married Clarance Vammen of Aberdeen, WA, who adopted
Gerald at age three.
Mrs. Vammen was an avid painter and had won many awards. She had many friends
at Colonial Vista, where she resided for the past 11 years. She will be
greatly missed.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Clarance, in 1982; and her
son, Gerald Vammen, in 2001. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Wanda
Vammen; grandchildren: Gregory (Marnet) Vammen, Jonathan (Jessica) Vammen, and
Kristin Vammen; great-granchildren: June, Wilson, Marco, Maricela, and Mateo;
niece, Toni Hunley and her children, Judy Whitehead and Jeffrey Hunley; and
nephew, Brian Phillipi.
Charlotte’s family would like to thank the loving staff at both Colonial Vista
and Confluence Health Hospice.
Cremation has taken place and she and her husband, Clarance, will be buried at
sea at a later date. Please express your thoughts and memories at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home,
Wenatchee, WA.
