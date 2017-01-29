The Wenatchee World

Photo provided

Elizabeth Oakes

Wenatchee, WA

Elizabeth Oakes died peacefully with God’s grace on January 23, 2017.
Elizabeth was born December 2, 1931, in Puyallup, WA. She graduated from
Puyallup High School in 1950 and then went on to Beauty School. She was a
beautician for many years, fulltime, until she married the love of her life,
Hillard Oakes. She was a homemaker, devoted mother, and worked part time after
marrying Hillard. She enjoyed very much cooking for her family, sewing, and
most of all, caring for her grandchildren. Elizabeth was a very active member
of Faith Presbyterian Church (Eastmont Presbyterian) for 40 years.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Hilliard Oakes, August 1,
1987; and her mother, Frances Butterfield, in June of 1999. Her family noted
with amazement her strength and commitment to care for her ailing mother,
Frances Butterfield, in her home right up to her mother’s death. Survivors
include: son, Greg (Karin) Oakes of Wenatchee, WA; son, Scott (Sue) Oakes of
Wenatchee, WA; son, Gary (Dian) Oakes of Paradise, CA; daughter, Candy (Paul)
Satterfield of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Ryan (Danielle) Schall of East
Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Kelsey (Eric) Martinson of East Wenatchee, WA;
granddaughter, Emily Oakes of East Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Katie Kleppen
of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Mitchell Kleppen of Wenatchee, granddaughter Jolee
(Alex) Getchman of East Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Timothy Oakes of East
Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Nealy Oakes of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter,
Rachael Oakes and grandson, Jason Oakes of Paradise, CA; and nine beautiful
great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the
entire staff of Blossom Valley in Wenatchee for their faithful, loving care
that they gave to our mother. Blossom Valley truly became her home and the
family would also like to thank the staff for making Blossom Valley feel like
our home as well, when we came to visit.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.,
with lunch to follow at Faith Presbyterian Church at 200 S. Kentucky Ave.,
East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serve
Wenatchee Valley, P.O. Box 5543, Wenatchee, WA, 98807. Funeral arrangements
are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

