Elizabeth Oakes

Wenatchee, WA

Elizabeth Oakes died peacefully with God’s grace on January 23, 2017.

Elizabeth was born December 2, 1931, in Puyallup, WA. She graduated from

Puyallup High School in 1950 and then went on to Beauty School. She was a

beautician for many years, fulltime, until she married the love of her life,

Hillard Oakes. She was a homemaker, devoted mother, and worked part time after

marrying Hillard. She enjoyed very much cooking for her family, sewing, and

most of all, caring for her grandchildren. Elizabeth was a very active member

of Faith Presbyterian Church (Eastmont Presbyterian) for 40 years.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Hilliard Oakes, August 1,

1987; and her mother, Frances Butterfield, in June of 1999. Her family noted

with amazement her strength and commitment to care for her ailing mother,

Frances Butterfield, in her home right up to her mother’s death. Survivors

include: son, Greg (Karin) Oakes of Wenatchee, WA; son, Scott (Sue) Oakes of

Wenatchee, WA; son, Gary (Dian) Oakes of Paradise, CA; daughter, Candy (Paul)

Satterfield of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Ryan (Danielle) Schall of East

Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Kelsey (Eric) Martinson of East Wenatchee, WA;

granddaughter, Emily Oakes of East Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Katie Kleppen

of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Mitchell Kleppen of Wenatchee, granddaughter Jolee

(Alex) Getchman of East Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Timothy Oakes of East

Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Nealy Oakes of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter,

Rachael Oakes and grandson, Jason Oakes of Paradise, CA; and nine beautiful

great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the

entire staff of Blossom Valley in Wenatchee for their faithful, loving care

that they gave to our mother. Blossom Valley truly became her home and the

family would also like to thank the staff for making Blossom Valley feel like

our home as well, when we came to visit.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.,

with lunch to follow at Faith Presbyterian Church at 200 S. Kentucky Ave.,

East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serve

Wenatchee Valley, P.O. Box 5543, Wenatchee, WA, 98807. Funeral arrangements

are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.