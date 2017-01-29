Gladys Eggers Fiorine

The Wenatchee World

August 1, 1922 - January 24, 2017

Gladys was born in Valley Crusis, NC, to Donald and Lizzie Townsend, the first
of five children.

She met and married Steward Eggers in 1940. They settled in Washington state,
where they raised five boys. Gladys loved to sing and play her guitar. She
spent many days at the Wenatchee Senior Center enjoying friends and
entertaining them.

Gladys is survived by her sons: Richard, Boyd (Glenda), and Johnny Eggers;
sister, Nita Cunningham; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and
three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband,
Steward; sons: David and Larry.

Graveside Memorial will be held at a later date. Heritage Memorial Chapel,
East Wenatchee, WA, is on charge of arrangements.

