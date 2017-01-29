In Loving Memory

to Our Mother,

Lucile Lamotte

Wenatchee, WA

Lucile passed from this world to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 26,

2017, at 3:30 a.m., with her children and loved ones by her bedside. She was

born in Brewster, WA, on June 3, 1929, to Charles Frederick and Marjorie Macy

Kile.

Lucile is survived by her sister, Pat Gabbert and Don Milner; children:

Yavonne, Mike, Trisha, and Ron; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-

grandchildren.

Our sincere thanks to Dr. Woodard and the angel nurses who cared lovingly for

our mother, while in Hospice.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at

the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, WA. If you

desire to send flowers, please send to the church in white and lavender colors

for her memorial.