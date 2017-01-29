The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi28° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

In Loving Memory

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

In Loving Memory

to Our Mother,

Lucile Lamotte

Wenatchee, WA

Lucile passed from this world to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 26,
2017, at 3:30 a.m., with her children and loved ones by her bedside. She was
born in Brewster, WA, on June 3, 1929, to Charles Frederick and Marjorie Macy
Kile.

Lucile is survived by her sister, Pat Gabbert and Don Milner; children:
Yavonne, Mike, Trisha, and Ron; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-
grandchildren.

Our sincere thanks to Dr. Woodard and the angel nurses who cared lovingly for
our mother, while in Hospice.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at
the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson, WA. If you
desire to send flowers, please send to the church in white and lavender colors
for her memorial.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 