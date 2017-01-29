The Wenatchee World

Jazz is in the air

Website Staff
Commentary
There are many people who consider this week one of the highlights of the year. The Wenatchee Jazz Workshop, a unique musical and educational opportunity, begins its 17th week-long run Monday. For 170 students in Eastmont and Wenatchee districts, this is the time to build their chops and learn lessons useful in any endeavor they undertake, all life long.

It’s about music, but not all about music. Six of the best jazz musicians in the world arrive this week and…

