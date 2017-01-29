Linda F. Roundy

Wenatchee, WA

Linda F. Roundy, 78, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on January 12, 2017, at

home, surrounded by beloved family. She was born October 23, 1938, in Chelan,

WA, to Jack and Jean Paslay.

During her teenage years, she worked at the Ruby Theatre in Chelan, WA. She

graduated in 1958 from Chelan High School. There, she excelled in tennis.

After graduation, she attended beauty school in Seattle, WA. After beauty

school, she moved back to North Central Washington, married her husband of 32

years, and raised two fantastic daughters.

After years of working odd jobs, she finally found per place at Stan’s Merry

Mart and worked there for 17 years, retiring at 67.

She is survived by her two sisters; two daughters; 2 granddaughters; and two

great-grandsons. We will continue to miss her.

At her request, no service will be held.