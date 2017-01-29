Margaret A. Gaston

Richland, WA

Margaret “Peggy” Gaston, 86, passed away January 20, 2017, at Cherish Cove

Adult Family Home in Richland, WA. She was born in Regina, Sask. on August 28,

1930. She immigrated to the United States in 1949, settling in Wenatchee, WA.

She also lived in Oak Harbor and Mount Vernon, working as a business teacher

for Skagit Valley College, retiring in 1990.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Gaston and will be placed to

rest with him in Wenatchee, WA. She is survived by her son, Robert, of

Grandview, WA.

There will be no service at this time, but in recognition of her passing, a

donation may be made to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Sunnyside.