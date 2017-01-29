Maureen Cline

March 26, 1938 - January 19, 2017

Cashmere, WA

Maureen Cline of Cashmere, WA, formerly of Leavenworth, WA, beloved wife,

mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at home with family by

her side on Thursday, January 19, 2017. She was born in Brewster, WA, to

Lawrence and Millie (Malliot) Bernbeck. Maureen graduated from Twisp High

School in 1956. She married Robert Cline on September 28, 1958. They moved to

Leavenworth, WA, in 1958, where they raised three sons until moving to

Cashmere, WA, in 2010.

Maureen devoted her life to caring for her family. She had a huge heart and

gave freely of her time and energy to helping family and friends in need. She

always put others before herself. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, crocheting,

various crafts and gardening, which she took such great pride in her flower

gardens. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed!

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert, of Cashmere, WA; two sons:

Bob Cline and Ron Cline, both of Leavenworth, WA; grandchildren: Amanda

Torrence, Brynn Torrence, and Trevor Cline; her faithful dog, Missy, who never

left her side during those last few weeks. She was preceded in death by her

parents; brother, Larry; and son, Randy.

The family would like to thank Alissa, Andrienne, Tanya, and Jeff of

Confluence Health Hospice Care for all their help in taking care of Maureen

during her final weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring with a date yet to be

determined. Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, WA, is assisting the family

with arrangements.