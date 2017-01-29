Maureen Cline
Maureen Cline
March 26, 1938 - January 19, 2017
Cashmere, WA
Maureen Cline of Cashmere, WA, formerly of Leavenworth, WA, beloved wife,
mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at home with family by
her side on Thursday, January 19, 2017. She was born in Brewster, WA, to
Lawrence and Millie (Malliot) Bernbeck. Maureen graduated from Twisp High
School in 1956. She married Robert Cline on September 28, 1958. They moved to
Leavenworth, WA, in 1958, where they raised three sons until moving to
Cashmere, WA, in 2010.
Maureen devoted her life to caring for her family. She had a huge heart and
gave freely of her time and energy to helping family and friends in need. She
always put others before herself. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, crocheting,
various crafts and gardening, which she took such great pride in her flower
gardens. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed!
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert, of Cashmere, WA; two sons:
Bob Cline and Ron Cline, both of Leavenworth, WA; grandchildren: Amanda
Torrence, Brynn Torrence, and Trevor Cline; her faithful dog, Missy, who never
left her side during those last few weeks. She was preceded in death by her
parents; brother, Larry; and son, Randy.
The family would like to thank Alissa, Andrienne, Tanya, and Jeff of
Confluence Health Hospice Care for all their help in taking care of Maureen
during her final weeks.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring with a date yet to be
determined. Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, WA, is assisting the family
with arrangements.
