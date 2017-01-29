No headline

Join hands
I enjoyed the spectacle of the inauguration and change of power.
As with a new wine vintage, we look forward to a new beginning.
Let us all join hands and move forward.
Lingering on the past in a shrill and strident voice simply sinks us toward the bottom of the swamp. Teaching us to feed ourselves is truly a better outcome than teaching us to wait for a handout.
Mike Scott
East Wenatchee
Another wall rises
I was…
