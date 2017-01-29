The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi34° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Cloudy

Monday

Hi33° Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo29° Slight Chance Snow then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday

Hi31° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi28° Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

No headline

Website Staff
Commentary
Join hands

I enjoyed the spectacle of the inauguration and change of power.

As with a new wine vintage, we look forward to a new beginning.

Let us all join hands and move forward.

Lingering on the past in a shrill and strident voice simply sinks us toward the bottom of the swamp. Teaching us to feed ourselves is truly a better outcome than teaching us to wait for a handout.

Mike Scott

East Wenatchee

Another wall rises

I was…

