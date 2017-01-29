Paul Bruce Williams
Paul Bruce Williams
Cashmere, WA
Paul Bruce Williams, 65, of Cashmere, WA, passed to his heavenly life on
January 19, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA, due to complications from a seven year
struggle with a brain tumor. He was born April 11, 1951, in Newton, IA. He
moved with his grandparents to Auburn, WA, at age three, and graduated from
Auburn High School in 1969.
He gave his life to Jesus at St. Luke’s Episcopal in Ballard, WA, and that
decision was the springboard for the rest of his life. He moved to Wenatchee,
WA, after graduation, ministering at The House of Mercy. After graduating from
Northwest University in 1973, Paul married Joyce Brandt on August 18 of that
year. He taught Greek, Jewish History and Biblical studies at Bethesda College
for ten years and directed the Bethesda Singers for seven years.
He moved his family to Portland, OR, in 1980, serving as Associate Pastor at
Portland Foursquare Church. In 1982, he joined the pastoral staff of Calvary
Community Church in San Jose, CA. In 1984, he took a position as Associate
Pastor/Business Administrator at Christ Community Church in Mechanicsburg, PA.
In 1988, he answered the call to serve as Senior Pastor at Christ Center,
Cashmere, WA, where he has continued to serve until his passing.
Paul was a member of Cashmere Rotary, served as Chaplain for the Lake
Washington chapter of the Navy League, played Captain von Trapp in Leavenworth
Summer Theater for seven summers, served as a past president of Cashmere
Ministerial Association, served on the Serve Wenatchee Valley Board, and was a
member of Leavenworth and Highlander Golf Clubs. He was well-known in the
valley for his beautiful singing voice, his dynamic piano playing, his sense
of humor and his caring heart.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their three children: Devorah and
husband, Matthew Nelson, Rachel and husband, Adam Powers, and Timothy and
wife, Brittany Richardson Williams. He was”Poppy” to his five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th Street,
Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are
by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
