Paul Bruce Williams

Cashmere, WA

Paul Bruce Williams, 65, of Cashmere, WA, passed to his heavenly life on

January 19, 2017, in Wenatchee, WA, due to complications from a seven year

struggle with a brain tumor. He was born April 11, 1951, in Newton, IA. He

moved with his grandparents to Auburn, WA, at age three, and graduated from

Auburn High School in 1969.

He gave his life to Jesus at St. Luke’s Episcopal in Ballard, WA, and that

decision was the springboard for the rest of his life. He moved to Wenatchee,

WA, after graduation, ministering at The House of Mercy. After graduating from

Northwest University in 1973, Paul married Joyce Brandt on August 18 of that

year. He taught Greek, Jewish History and Biblical studies at Bethesda College

for ten years and directed the Bethesda Singers for seven years.

He moved his family to Portland, OR, in 1980, serving as Associate Pastor at

Portland Foursquare Church. In 1982, he joined the pastoral staff of Calvary

Community Church in San Jose, CA. In 1984, he took a position as Associate

Pastor/Business Administrator at Christ Community Church in Mechanicsburg, PA.

In 1988, he answered the call to serve as Senior Pastor at Christ Center,

Cashmere, WA, where he has continued to serve until his passing.

Paul was a member of Cashmere Rotary, served as Chaplain for the Lake

Washington chapter of the Navy League, played Captain von Trapp in Leavenworth

Summer Theater for seven summers, served as a past president of Cashmere

Ministerial Association, served on the Serve Wenatchee Valley Board, and was a

member of Leavenworth and Highlander Golf Clubs. He was well-known in the

valley for his beautiful singing voice, his dynamic piano playing, his sense

of humor and his caring heart.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their three children: Devorah and

husband, Matthew Nelson, Rachel and husband, Adam Powers, and Timothy and

wife, Brittany Richardson Williams. He was”Poppy” to his five grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th Street,

Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are

by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.