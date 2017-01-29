Richard “Dick” Cox

East Wenatchee, WA

Richard “Dick” Cox completed his Circle of Life on January 19, 2017, at his

home in East Wenatchee, WA. Dick was born at home in Cashmere, WA, in October

1935, to Leo Cox and Bertha (Stephens) Cox. He attended Cashmere schools,

graduating in 1954. Dick proudly played basketball and football for the

Bulldogs. In 1955, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in California at

Fort Ord and later, in Georgia at Fort Benning. He completed his tour of duty

in 1957 and returned to Cashmere.

Dick has worked at Alcoa for 22 years, Skookum Dairy, Dryden Richfield and

Tilly Equipment. His dream of owning an orchard was realized in 1972, when he

purchased an apple orchard in Cashmere. In 1983, he bought another orchard in

Cashmere, and retired from Alcoa. He loved being an orchardist and worked hard

until Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia began to take their toll.

Dick loved to hunt and fish, water ski and snowmobile, and was always ready

for a good game of pinochle or cribbage. He met Earlyne Wynne and they were

married April 12, 1958.

Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years; four children: Randy (Deb) of

Cashmere, WA, Sandy (Earl) of Marysville, WA, Rick (Sharon) of Cashmere, WA,

and Shelley (Dave) of West Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren: Shawn (Nikki),

Seth (Rachel), Stephanie (Jacob), Jennifer (Beau), Megan (Justin), Dawson,

Allison and Kyle; four great-granddaughters: Kae Lea, Hannah, Lexie and

Olivia; brother, Jerry (Linda). Preceding him in death were his parents;

brother, Bill; sisters, Esther and Luetta.

Many thanks to his caregivers at Healthy Options, Bonaventure and Hospice.

A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at

12:30 p.m., at Apple Annie’s Fireplace Room in Cashmere, WA.

Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth, WA, is assisting the family with

arrangements.