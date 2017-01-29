Richard Lee Nelson

Okanogan, WA

Richard Lee Nelson went home to be with his Lord on January 21, 2017, after an

extended, heroic battle with physical disabilities and cancer. Richard was

born on January 9, 1950, at the Biles Coleman Hospital in Omak, WA. He grew up

in Okanogan, where he attended Okanogan schools, graduating in 1968. After

attending Wenatchee Valley College, he began his law enforcement career with

the Omak Police Department. Richard later accepted a position with the

Wenatchee Police Department and moved his family there. While at the Wenatchee

Police Department, he reached the rank of Detective. Richard was in that

position when a motorcycle accident, and resulting injuries, forced an early

retirement.

After retirement, Richard moved back to Okanogan, WA, where he resided until

his death. Richard’s loyalty to law enforcement, the values the job

encompassed, and the friendship with his fellow officers were topmost in his

memories. He took great pride in having been a police detective and the cases

that he worked. He was also very proud of his membership in, and travels with,

the Blue Knights, a law enforcement supported motorcycle club. Richard loved

the outdoors, walking, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed working with his

hands, building models, wiring electronics, and fixing anything “broken”.

His love for family was obvious from his attitude, generosity, and the smile

of pride on his face while looking at all the pictures with which he

surrounded himself. Richard’s love for his family was only surpassed by his

family’s love for him.

Richard Lee Nelson is survived by his daughter, Catrina Frey (Jacob) of Fort

Lauderdale, FL; son, Jason Nelson of Wenatchee, WA; mother, Ruth Nelson of

Okanogan, WA; brother, Chester Nelson (Sandy) of SeaTac, WA; and sister,

Marlene Farrens (Alan) of Okanogan, WA; grandchildren: Cassie, Max, and Edison

Frey, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; niece, Anna Nelson of SeaTac, WA; nephew, Mike

Farrens of Okanogan, WA; niece, Kristrina McIntosh (Ryan) and great-nephew,

Ryder McIntosh, all of Okanogan, WA. Richard was preceded in death by his

father, Linvel Nelson; and his nephew, Douglas Nelson.

In place of a winter funeral, the families would like to hold a graveside

service in the spring, which was Richard’s favorite time of year. Notification

of the date and time will be forthcoming. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel,

Okanogan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.