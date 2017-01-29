Richard Lee Nelson
Richard Lee Nelson
Okanogan, WA
Richard Lee Nelson went home to be with his Lord on January 21, 2017, after an
extended, heroic battle with physical disabilities and cancer. Richard was
born on January 9, 1950, at the Biles Coleman Hospital in Omak, WA. He grew up
in Okanogan, where he attended Okanogan schools, graduating in 1968. After
attending Wenatchee Valley College, he began his law enforcement career with
the Omak Police Department. Richard later accepted a position with the
Wenatchee Police Department and moved his family there. While at the Wenatchee
Police Department, he reached the rank of Detective. Richard was in that
position when a motorcycle accident, and resulting injuries, forced an early
retirement.
After retirement, Richard moved back to Okanogan, WA, where he resided until
his death. Richard’s loyalty to law enforcement, the values the job
encompassed, and the friendship with his fellow officers were topmost in his
memories. He took great pride in having been a police detective and the cases
that he worked. He was also very proud of his membership in, and travels with,
the Blue Knights, a law enforcement supported motorcycle club. Richard loved
the outdoors, walking, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed working with his
hands, building models, wiring electronics, and fixing anything “broken”.
His love for family was obvious from his attitude, generosity, and the smile
of pride on his face while looking at all the pictures with which he
surrounded himself. Richard’s love for his family was only surpassed by his
family’s love for him.
Richard Lee Nelson is survived by his daughter, Catrina Frey (Jacob) of Fort
Lauderdale, FL; son, Jason Nelson of Wenatchee, WA; mother, Ruth Nelson of
Okanogan, WA; brother, Chester Nelson (Sandy) of SeaTac, WA; and sister,
Marlene Farrens (Alan) of Okanogan, WA; grandchildren: Cassie, Max, and Edison
Frey, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; niece, Anna Nelson of SeaTac, WA; nephew, Mike
Farrens of Okanogan, WA; niece, Kristrina McIntosh (Ryan) and great-nephew,
Ryder McIntosh, all of Okanogan, WA. Richard was preceded in death by his
father, Linvel Nelson; and his nephew, Douglas Nelson.
In place of a winter funeral, the families would like to hold a graveside
service in the spring, which was Richard’s favorite time of year. Notification
of the date and time will be forthcoming. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel,
Okanogan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy