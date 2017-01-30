Alternative treatments for chronic pain
Alternatives to medication for chronic pain exist. Research shows that, when they’re included in a comprehensive treatment plan, those techniques can be quite effective in lowering pain. Together, these approaches to pain management often are referred to as integrative medicine. Talk with your primary health care provider about possibilities for pain control beyond medication. If he or she is not familiar with integrative medicine, ask for a referral to a health care provider who specializes in pain management.
