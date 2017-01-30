Samaritan Hospital, Moses Lake
Dioselina Gamino Vallejo, Quincy: Daughter, Kamyla, Jan. 13
Sarah and Evan Little, Ephrata: Son, John Roger, Jan. 13
Krystal and Christopher Cobb, Ephrata: Daughter, Lillian Christine, Jan. 14
Janet Aguilar Hernandez and Margarito Ramirez Ramirez, Quincy: Son, Brandon Margarito, Jan. 19
