Body found in Columbia River identified as missing Monitor man

WENATCHEE — The mother of a 32-year-old Monitor man missing since Nov. 4 made a tearful plea Thursday before the Wenatchee City Council.

WENATCHEE — The body of a 32-year-old Monitor man missing since November was found by a boater Saturday morning in the Columbia River near a shoreline by the BNSF Appleyard.

The Chelan County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Rudy Hernandez Martinez.

An autopsy was performed Sunday. The cause of death was ruled a suicide by drowning.

Family and friends made a tearful plea to Wenatchee City Council Thursday for help finding Hernandez Martinez. His mother, Linda Martinez, described him as the type of person who could make anyone smile.

“Rudy is an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend,” Martinez said.

Pete O’Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or twitter.com/PeterOCain