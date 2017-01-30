Cannon, McLain

Kellie Cannon and Chris McLain, both of Bellevue, have announced their engagement.
She is the daughter of Steve and Sally Cannon of Manson. His parents are Ed and Ann McLain of Manson.
She is a graduate of the University of Washington. She works as a legal assistant at Smith and Zuccarini, P.S., Bellevue.
He is a graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage. He is an aviation planner at CH2M Hill, Bellevue.
A June 10 wedding date has been set.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.