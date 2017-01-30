The Wenatchee World

Related content

Cannon, McLain

by Lindsay Francis
Features
Kellie Cannon and Chris McLain, both of Bellevue, have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of Steve and Sally Cannon of Manson. His parents are Ed and Ann McLain of Manson.

She is a graduate of the University of Washington. She works as a legal assistant at Smith and Zuccarini, P.S., Bellevue.

He is a graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage. He is an aviation planner at CH2M Hill, Bellevue.

A June 10 wedding date has been set.

