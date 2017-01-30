Carjacking plea yields 16-month sentence

WENATCHEE — A man who leveled a realistic-looking pellet gun at a Wenatchee motorist and tried to enter her car will serve 16 months in prison after a guilty plea.

Justin Adair Parker, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault, second-degree burglary and methamphetamine possession in the Nov. 15 incident, in which the motorist drove away before Parker could enter her vehicle in the Wenatchee Walmart parking lot.

Parker had stolen the pellet pistol from Walmart, plus some CO2 cartridges,…