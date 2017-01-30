Chelan County planners seek comment on housing

WENATCHEE — Have any ideas about how Chelan County can foster an increase in its currently limited supply of “affordable” housing? Now’s your chance to send in a comment.

A draft of the housing section of the county’s comprehensive plan is now available for comment. County planners welcome public comment to help make the plan better. The county plan governs unincorporated Chelan County.

Planners’ findings for the housing part of the plan conclude that Chelan County has enough housing to meet…