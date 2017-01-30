Chelan students rank high in FBLA regionals

WENATCHEE – On Jan. 21, 41 Chelan High School students competed with other North Central Washington schools in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regional Conference at Wenatchee High School. During this year’s conference, the students competed in online testing, production, public speaking and presentation events.

Forty-one CHS students competed and qualified for the FBLA Regional at WHS, with 24 being available to attend. A total of 34 CHS students placed in different events and will advance to the…