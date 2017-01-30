The Wenatchee World

Child molestation case terminates with mistrial

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — The victim's wishes and a jury's failure to reach a verdict led prosecutors not to renew a charge of child molestation against a Wenatchee man.

Jurors deadlocked Thursday in the case of Neil C. Hornsby, 51, originally accused of committing a sex offense against a 14-year-old child in May 2015. When attorneys met in Chelan County Superior Court Monday to schedule a retrial, deputy prosecutor Nicole Hankins instead moved to put the case to rest.

Hankins told Judge Lesley Allan…

