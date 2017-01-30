Cougars sneak by Sun Devils in high-scoring affair

TEMPE, Ariz. — Before the game Sunday at Arizona State, Washington State basketball coach Ernie Kent pulled Josh Hawkinson and Ike Iroegbu aside and said he needed them to step up and carry their team.

The only two seniors who began their college careers as Cougars did that and more, each having career days to lead their team to a 91-83 road victory.

Washington State (11-10, 4-5 Pac-12) is now halfway through conference play, and just one game under .500.…