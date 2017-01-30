Federer edges Nadal in five-set thriller Down Under

Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title in five years, rallying from a deficit in the fifth set to overtake Rafael Nadal in a five-set classic at the Australian Open to earn the 18th slam victory of his career.

"I would have been happy to lose too, to be honest," Federer said. "Tennis is a tough sport, there's no draws. If there was going to be one, I would have been happy to have it tonight and share it…