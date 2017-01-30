The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi31° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow

Tuesday

Hi33° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi27° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi26° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi29° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow

Federer edges Nadal in five-set thriller Down Under

by Reuters
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title in five years, rallying from a deficit in the fifth set to overtake Rafael Nadal in a five-set classic at the Australian Open to earn the 18th slam victory of his career.

"I would have been happy to lose too, to be honest," Federer said. "Tennis is a tough sport, there's no draws. If there was going to be one, I would have been happy to have it tonight and share it…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 