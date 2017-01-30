Forest Service awaits decision on hiring freeze

WENATCHEE — A week after President Donald Trump ordered an immediate hiring freeze of federal workers, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest officials say they are waiting to see if it prevents them from hiring firefighters.

“With regard to the hiring freeze, the Forest Service is currently awaiting direction and clarification from the Office of Personnel Management,” said Forest Service spokeswoman Holly Krake.

Krake said the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest usually hires hundreds of seasonal workers between now and early summer, including firefighters, who…